Call of Duty: Modern Warfare brings back Ghost, teases battle royale for season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 2 is finally here, and with it dropped a trailer featuring the classic character from Modern Warfare 2 -- Ghost. There's also a slight tease to what might be a battle royale mode.

Don't worry, my fellow gamers -- everything included in season 2 is completely free, even the new Battle Pass (well, at least part of it).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 2 details

With season 2, there are five new maps, four of which you can experience on launch day: Rust (standard and Gunfight), Atlas Superstore (standard), Zhokov Boneyard (Ground War) and Bazaar (Gunfight). The fifth one, Khandor Hideout, will come later in the season.

100 tiers. 100 rewards to unlock. Play your way to new weapons, the legendary Ghost operator, skins, blueprints, and more - all in the Season Two Battle Pass. Available now for purchase on all platforms. #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/ASRvuAAguGFebruary 11, 2020

Regarding multiplayer modes, you'll get to play in Gunfight Tournaments and the CDL Playlist on day one, and mid-season you'll get access to Infected Ground War, Gunfight Variants, NVG Reinforce and "more."

Day one weapons will included the Grau 5.56 assault rifle and the Striker 45 SMG, and those can be unlocked via the free tier of the Battle Pass, at tier 15 and 31, respectively.

If you purchase the premium tier of the Battle Pass, you'll unlock 100 tiers and the day one operator: Ghost (yay). Two more operators -- Talon and Mace -- will come later.

Is battle royale mode coming?

With the launch of Modern Warfare season 2 came a cinematic trailer that gave us a glimpse of what could be a battle royale mode. The trailer shows Ghost calling for backup followed by soldiers parachuting out of an airplane.

It is a bit of stretch to say that a battle royale is on the way for sure, but apparently there's a "Classified" mode on the main menu of Modern Warfare (as seen by Ryan B. on Twitter), which alludes to some larger game mode slated to be launched.

BREAKING: New "Classified" section appearing in #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/v9GJ3uQdHFFebruary 11, 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's battle royale mode Blackout was fine, but not very innovative. If Modern Warfare brings a battle royale mode, we'd definitely want to see some varied maps. It'd also be nice to bring some more unique gameplay mechanics because Call of Duty battle royale is just Call of Duty on a bigger map.

We'll likely learn more about what this "Classified" mode is later in the season, so stay tuned.