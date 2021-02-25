Boost your Wi-Fi performance with this Netgear Nighthawk router for $91

If you're looking for a Netgear Nighthawk router to boost your home wireless network performance, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 for $91 at Amazon. It normally retails for $139, so that's $48 off and a great price for this Wi-Fi 6 router. If it sells out, Walmart has it for $92.

Netgear Nighthawk router deal

Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 Router: was $139 now $91 @ Amazon

Currently $48 off, the Nighthawk is one of the best routers to buy. Boasting WiFi speeds of up to 600Mps and 4-streams, the Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 router eliminates buffering due to demanding network usage. If it sells out, Walmart has it for $92.View Deal

The Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 is one of the best WiFi routers to buy. This 4-Stream dual-band WiFi 6 router supports data transfer rates of up to 600 megabits per second.

As we all work, learn and game from home, multiple connected devices to our wireless network can slow down performance. This can lead to steaming and download issues on gaming consoles, laptops, and tablets. That's where the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 router comes in. It's the best home networking device to get if you want to improve streaming, downloading, and gaming on connected devices.

The Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 supports ultra-fast speeds up to 600Mps with 3Gbps to boost overall WiFi performance. Meanwhile, the router's 4-WiFi streams increase bandwidth to combat network congestion. If you want to enjoy smooth gaming, streaming, and video conference calls, the Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 router is the one to get.