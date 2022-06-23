Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K G2 camera delivers enhanced features for under $2,000

Blackmagic Design just launched a new addition to its pocket cinema camera line, the BMPCC 6K G2, which is an intriguing entry into the cinema camera market. I recently predicted that Blackmagic would be coming out with a new Pocket Cinema 6K camera, and I hate to say I told you so, but I did. The new BMPCC 6K also comes with improved autofocus, again as predicted, but it still likely won't rival Canon, Sony, or Nikon. However, it is much faster and tighter and produces even cleaner images.

You may wonder how I knew this so quickly. Did I receive a review unit already? No, I have not, but one is on the way. I know this because Blackmagic updated the focus system via firmware for its other BMPCC cameras, the 4K, 6k, and 6K Pro. The update, which you can find on Blackmagic's site, is now available for all owners of the previously mentioned cameras. I updated my 6K and 4K and was blown away by how fast the autofocus is, but also the improved image quality. The UI remains largely the same, but looks a bit cleaner, and a record icon was added to the display screen, which makes for faster touch recording.

Enough of my giddiness. Let's talk about the new BMPCC 6K G2.

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K G2 features Tilting LCD

Super35 HDR Sensor

Gen 5 Color Science

Dual XLR Inputs

Canon Active EF Mount

NP-F570 Battery

Record 6K 6144 x 3456 up to 50 fps

Dual Native 400 & 3200 ISO to 25,600

CFast 2.0 & SD/UHS-II Card Slots

Record up to 120 fps Windowed HD

USB Type-C Recording, 3D LUT Support

13-Stop Dynamic Range, Autofocus Support

The new Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K G2 shares many of the 6K Pro's features like a 5-inch flip-out LCD touchscreen with 1500 nits of brightness so that you can use it while filming outdoors in sunlight. The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 features the latest Blackmagic generation 5 color science and retains the popular cinematic Super 35 HDR image sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range, dual native ISO, and EF lens mount from the previous model.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Another lovely new feature is that the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K models support an optional viewfinder to improve your outdoor and handheld shooting accuracy. It's an integrated high-quality 1280 x 960 OLED display with a built-in proximity sensor, and 4 element glass diopter for incredible accuracy with a wide -4 to +4 focus adjustment.

The body is made of carbon fiber polycarbonate composite which is very sturdy. Blackmagic also promises better battery life performance with the new G2 and we will have all of that for you in our upcoming review.

The new Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 is available at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) now for $1,995.