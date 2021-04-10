Battlefield 6: Release date, trailers, setting, weapons, and more

With Battlefield 6, EA and Dice are stepping into a battle they can't afford to lose. The Battlefield fanbase appears to be dwindling as gamers move to headline-grabbing Battle Royale shooters or games made for the new generation of consoles. Now, this storied first-person shooter franchise has a chance to show why it has endured for nearly two decades.

To do so, it will need to avoid past problems, many of which were self-inflicted. Battlefield 3 launched in 2011 with severe glitches; Battlefield 4 in 2013 was even more broken; Battlefield: Hardline was an odd departure from the traditional war-based games. The latest entry, Battlefield V, followed the well-received Battlefield 1, but was bashed by fans in the buildup and failed to reach sales estimates. It didn't help that the Battle Royale mode, Firestorm, arrived late, and while it was a good addition (with some flaws), failed to gain enough traction to be sustainable.

Despite recent bumps in the road, Battlefield fans have reason to be excited about Battlefield 6. Dice, the studio behind every entry to date, is taking its time, opting for a two-year development cycle instead of the typical annual release. Dice isn't being shy about hyping the game, either, throwing out bold claims about the game, saying it will reach an “unprecedented scale.”

We already know a lot about the game, though some critical details are missing, some of which may be revealed in a Spring 2021 announcement (via GamesRadar). Until then, here is everything you need to know about Battlefield 6.

There is no confirmed release date yet, but November 2021 is our best guess. We know the game will launch in the 2021 holiday season, per EA CEO and director Andrew Wilson. That narrows things down to a late-October-to-early-December release date.

Looking at past Battlefield launch dates, late October or November seem the most likely release months. Battlefield V arrived on November 20 while Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4 and Battlefield 3 were all released in late October.

Given delays across the industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we would expect Battlefield 6 to arrive at the end of that timeline, in late November. However, the game may, in fact, be ahead of schedule.

(Image credit: EA/YouTube)

“The team is focused and the game is ahead of our internal milestones,” Wilson said during a February earnings call. “We will reveal the game in the spring and deliver a defining Battlefield experience for our players in holiday 2021.” EA CFO Blake Jorgensen expanded on that claim, saying Dice is "way ahead of where we were in prior product cycles."

Helping Dice with the creation of Battlefield 6 is Criterion Games, the makers of Need for Speed. With Criterion assisting Dice, the next Need for Speed entry has been delayed until 2022, according to EA's chief studio officer Laura Miele.

We hope EA uses any extra time and resources to iron out bugs and make Battlefield 6 the most stable launch yet. Whatever the case, we should get a proper release date any week now, with the big reveal arriving in the spring.

Battlefield 6: Is it on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

In short, yes. Battlefield 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S and will take "full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms," according to EA.

“The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to deliver on a true next-gen vision for the franchise," Wilson said.

Whether the game will be released on PS4 and Xbox One is unclear, but we'd be surprised if Battlefield 6 was only available to the lucky people who could snag a new console.

Battlefield 6 trailers

Dice and EA have not yet released an official trailer for Battlefield 6. We will update this article with the latest clips and trailers when they become available, which could be as soon as May.

Until then, BF6 was briefly featured in an EA Play 2020 clip. In it, we see a collapsing building and some remarkable character animations with so much detail that you can see the blood vessels moving in a soldier's eyes.

Battlefield 6: Maps, weapons and destruction

What can the PS5 and Xbox Series X do for the franchise? Wilson said Battlefield 6 will “bring massive and immersive battles to life with more players than ever.” We can only assume that means large-scale warfare with bigger maps and possibly larger teams.

The Battlefield franchise has long pitted two teams of 32 players against each other, creating hectic 64-player battles. Based on recent leaks (via leaker Tom Henderson), Battlefield 6 maps are being "designed with 128+ players in mind.”

(Image credit: EA/YouTube)

Maps will apparently have "unprecedented scale" and the next version of Battlefield takes "all the destruction, player agency, and vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level," Wilson said.

Along with more players per round, we can expect Battlefield 6 to take destructible environments to a new level. Henderson, whose Twitter account is currently suspended, posted photos that supposedly showed buildings in Battlefield 6 before and after a battle. The images suggest players will have the ability to destroy entire cities.

Henderson says the 128-player maps will be available only on the newest generation of consoles, so Xbox One and PS4 players will be stuck with the standard 32 vs. 32 game modes, which will also be available to PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Those playing older hardware will see visual downgrades and less destructibility.

Battlefield 6 setting: Return to modern warfare?

From what we're hearing, Battlefield 6 will most likely return to the modern era. Again, we turn to Tom Henderson for these claims. He says Battlefield 6 will be a spiritual successor to Battlefield 3, the acclaimed entry released in 2011 that was set in the modern era with maps placed throughout the world. Those were located in Paris, Tehran, Iraq, New York City, Wake Island and other areas of the Persian Gulf.

(Image credit: EA)

I suspect a return to modern warfare will be welcomed by the Battlefield faithful. Some of the best games in the franchise — Battlefield 2, Bad Company, Bad Company 2 — were played on a modern battlefield during a non-specific conflict rather than a past war (Battlefield Vietnam, Battlefield 1, etc.).

Going modern also gives Dice more flexibility when it comes to weapons, skins and other customization options. The studio received unnecessary flack for the historical inaccuracies shown in early Battlefield V gameplay. The game was also subject to sexism from those who thought the inclusion of woman soldiers damaged the authenticity of the game.

Will Battlefield 6 support crossplay?

Yep, Battlefield 6 could support crossplay, meaning PlayStation, Xbox and PC gamers could play against each other.

(Image credit: EA)

Henderson says BF6 will feature crossplay between all platforms and possibly last-gen consoles. While I'm personally against allowing PC players into the equations, crossplay should expedite matchmaking, especially with rounds featuring 128 players.

One of the major problems with Battlefield V's Firestorm Battle Royale mode was the time it took to enter a match. Long wait times could resolve with crossplay as it opens the door to a wider player base.

What about Battle Royale?

This is another gray area. A Battle Royale mode, called Firestorm, was released for Battlefield V several months after the game launched. It was well-received (after multiple updates) but long load times caused by not enough players queuing up ultimately killed the mode.

Battle Royale remains a hot genre and exists as a game mode in Call of Duty and, eventually, Halo: Infinite. Criterion was the primary studio that worked on Firestorm so we wouldn't be surprised if it were tasked to create the Battle Royale mode for Battlefield 6. We just hope the mode arrives when the game launches, not when it's already too late.

What we want in Battlefield 6

Skip the campaign

There is no need for a campaign. Take the Battlefield Vietnam route and put every effort into the multiplayer experience. Apart from the Bad Company games, Battlefield campaigns have failed to leave a mark. Battlefield V's vignette-based story mode was at least a unique attempt to share the untold stories of World War II (in the same way Battlefield 1 gave an interesting perspective on WWI). But the campaign was short, linear and didn't contain anything you couldn't already do in the multiplayer modes.

Add a Battle Royale mode

I can already see the Battlefield faithful rolling their eyes at me. While I'm a Conquest player at heart, I really enjoyed playing Firestorm for the few months after release, when enough people were queuing up to play. It wasn't perfect, but some of my best memories of Battlefield V were outlasting others in a squad filled with friends. Oh, and if EA does include a Battle Royale mode, make it free so it can be enjoyed by as many players as possible.

The return of modern warfare

Dice achieved what it set out to do with Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, but it's time to return to the modern era. Games based on historical events are inevitably restricted by the weapons, vehicles and terrain seen in those conflicts. The sky is the limit with modern warfare — you can fight in skyscrapers, stadiums, in dense urban jungles, or in gorgeous environments anywhere in the world. Moreover, Dice can let its creative juices flow with unique skins, weapons, add-ons, and other upgrades.

Don't listen to the haters

It's OK Dice, you can go crazy with the customizations. We don't need 1,000 shades of green boots because there wasn't any color in World War II. Ignore the haters, and give us all the customization and upgrade options you can think of (so long as the weapons remain balanced) — doing so will increase the replay factor and have people sinking 100 hours into the multiplayer to unlock that dope weapon skin. I know I will.