Asus TUF Gaming FX505 gaming laptop now $899, its lowest price yet

The Asus TUF Gaming FX505 gaming laptop offers great specs for the price, and this deal at Best Buy discounts it to its lowest price yet.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus TUF Gaming FX505 Gaming Laptop for $899.99 at Best Buy. Traditionally, this gaming machine retails for $1,099.99, so that's $200 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration laptop. By comparison, it's $124 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the same machine.

This is one of the best gaming deals we've seen this year.

If you don't want to spend a fortune on a gaming laptop, the Asus FX505 is a solid option. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and RTX 2060 GPU. At $200 off, it's one of the best gaming deals you can get.

The Asus TUF FX505 is one of the best cheap gaming laptops you can buy. It offers a premium design, comfortable keyboard, and 120Hz display for a reasonable price.

This TUF gaming laptop on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display, Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an RTX 2060 GPU.

Although we didn't review this particular model, in our Asus TUF FX504 review, we were impressed by its good gaming performance and solid audio. The Asus TUF FX505 looks nearly identical to the FX504, and just about the only difference is that it has a reflective Asus logo on the lid.

The build quality is solid and while the laptop offers an RGB keyboard, its overall design is subtle and doesn't scream gaming laptop.

At 4.9 pounds and 14.2 x 10.3 x 1.1 inches, the TUF FX505 is lighter and smaller than the FX504 (5.1 pounds and 15.1 x 10.3 x 1 inches). It's slightly heavier than and thicker than the Asus ROG Zephyrus G (4.5 pounds and 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches).

If you're looking for a gaming laptop under $1,000 to be your companion during quarantine, the Asus TUF FX505 is a wise pick.