Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with Ryzen 7 CPU gets $200 price cut in rare gaming laptop deal

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is our favorite gaming laptop and the longest lasting gaming notebook ever. That's why we're so excited to share this excellent deal with you today.

Currently, Best Buy has the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with Ryzen 7 CPU on sale for $899.99. Usually, this gaming laptop would set you back a smooth $1,100, so you're saving $200. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. If you have room in your budget, Best Buy also offers the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU for $1,199.99 ($150 off).

These are among the best gaming laptop deals you can get right now.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,100 now $900 @ Best Buy

At $200 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display, a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig. Best Buy also offers the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU for $1,199.99 ($150 off).

Asus manufacturers some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the ROG Zephyrus G14 is tangible proof. The Zephyrus G14 in this deal packs a 14-inch 1080p LCD, Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. That's enough oomph for casual players of the latest PC games and everyday multitasking.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we were impressed by its killer AMD and Nvidia performance and lightning-fast SSD. We especially appreciate the laptop's epic battery life, which lasted a record-breaking 11 hours and 32 minutes in our battery test. (By comparison, the average for mainstream gaming laptops is 4:26). We gave the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 2060 GPU we tested had the same Ryzen 7 CPU as the laptop in this deal. It notched a score of 30,181 on the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, which obliterates the 20,995 mainstream gaming laptop average. At 3.5 pounds and 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches, the Zephyrus G14 is lighter and slimmer than competitors like the Dell G7 15 (2019) (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10.8 x 0.8 inches) and the Asus ROG Strix Scar III (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.8 x 1.0 inches).

Now $200 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the wise choice if you want a gaming rig with blazing performance, long battery life, and powerful speakers.