Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060 just hit record low price of $999

Asus's ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 3060 gaming laptop is one of our favorite beasts of a machine. This back-to-school season, you can experience it in all its glory for a fraction of the price.

Right now, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060 GPU for $999 at Best Buy. That's $400 off its usual price of $1,399 and the lowest price ever for this configuration. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptops we've seen all year.

The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512 SSD.

Asus’s ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops around. It’s a solid option for students and anyone else looking for an all-around PC. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display and runs on a 2.8-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling and storage, it houses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 512GB SSD, respectively.

That's plenty of power for tackling day-to-day workloads and AAA gaming.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we were impressed by its slim design, stellar performance and solid audio. We were also fond of its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life.

In real-world tests, our Ryzen 9-charged Zephyrus G14 tore through multitasking. Our reviewer opened 40 Google Chrome pages, five YouTube videos streaming and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running in the background. The ROG Zephyrus G14's didn't so much as stutter. We expect the laptop in this deal which has a Ryzen 7 chip to be on par.

Weighing in at 3.8 pounds and 12.3 x 8.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches, the Zephyrus G14 is one of the more portable 14-inch gaming laptops. It's lighter than the Alienware x14 R1 (4.1 pounds, 12.7 x 10.3 x 0.6 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

Now $400 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a steal if you're looking for a gaming laptop under $1,000.