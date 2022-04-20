Get $300 off the Asus ROG Flow X13 — world’s most powerful 13-inch gaming laptop falls to lowest ever price

Right now, you can get $300 off the Asus ROG Flow X13 . Think of it like a Dell XPS 13 for gaming, and now, you can pick one up at its cheapest price.

Available at Best Buy for just $1,199, this is an essential buy for those who love to game on the go!

Asus ROG Flow X13: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This tiny powerhouse is now available at its lowest ever price. The ROG Flow X13 packs a gorgeous 1920x1200 display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD — plenty of horsepower for a good crop of mainstream games in a small package.

It should come as no surprise that we had a lot of good things to say about this mini beast in our Asus ROG Flow X13 review . From the head-turning ultraportable design, to excellent battery life and that proprietary connector to use the RTX 3080-armed ROG XG Mobile external GPU.

And of course, there’s all the power under the hood of the X13 itself. The Ryzen 9 tears through almost all tasks with ease and the RTX 3050 Ti packs the graphical prowess to tackle most games at high detail with a smooth 60FPS.

In fact, outside of our criticism of the keyboard size (shock: it’s a 13-inch laptop), the only problem we had was its price, which has now been resolved with this discount. So, what are you waiting for? If you need an Ultrabook with the specs to play most games, this is the one to get.