Amazon Prime Day kicks off October 13 — How to get a free $10 credit

Amazon has officially announced the dates for Prime Day, which is taking place three months later than expected. Amazon Prime Day deals will be live all day on October 13 and October 14 starting midnight PST, giving shoppers 48 hours to invest in some of the best discounts of the year.

This is the first time in Prime Day's five year history that the event will not start in July, due to the coronavirus pandemic delaying the event.

If you're unaware of Prime Day, it's an annual event where many items sold through Amazon are heavily discounted exclusively for Prime members. Last year's Prime Day sold over 175 million products over the course of 48 hours, making it "the largest shopping event in Amazon history," according to the official Amazon Blog.

If you're not based in the United States, don't worry. Amazon Prime Day will be available in 18 other countries as well, including the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Turkey and Brazil.

Amazon Prime Day's best deals

When Amazon Prime Day arrives this October, we can expect to see tons of incredible deals for all sorts of products.

Laptop Mag will be compiling some of the best deals on laptops, headphones, keyboards and other accessories during the event on October 13 and 14. If you're interested in the best Prime Day MacBook deals or the best Prime Day laptop deals, be sure to bookmark these pages to keep up-to-date when Amazon Prime Day begins.

Prime Day deal: spend $10, get $10 credit @ Amazon

Prime Day 2020's first deal is officially here. Through October 12, spend $10 or more at Amazon's small business store and you'll get a free $10 credit you can use on Prime Day. Prime Day 2020 will occur on October 13 and October 14. View Deal

Amazon is also helping to promote small businesses this year by providing $10 of credit to customers who buy from small businesses. This is only applicable when customers spend at least $10 on a product, so be sure to take advantage of this deal by buying from small businesses on Prime Day.