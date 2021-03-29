Alienware m17 R3 with RTX 2080 GPU sees $1,174 price drop

The gamer-centric Alienware m17 R3 is powerful enough to replace your desktop. And for a limited time, you can own our favorite gaming laptop for a fraction of the price.

Currently, Dell has the Editor's Choice Alienware m17 R3 Gaming Laptop on sale for $2,249. Usually, this fully loaded machine retails for $3,424, so you're saving $1,173.99. In terms of RTX 2080 gaming laptop deals, it's one of the best out there right now.

Alienware m17 R3 RTX 2080 Gaming Laptop: was $3,424 now $2,245 @ Dell

Save $1,174 on the Editor's Choice Alienware m17 R3 this week at Dell. This powerhouse gaming machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display with a 3ms response time. Under the hood, it houses a 10th-Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM. It also houses a 1TB SSD and 512GB SSD. This deal ends March 31.View Deal

If you're serious about leveling up your PC gaming experience, Alienware's m17 R3 is the best gaming laptop to buy. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display, 10th-Gen Intel 2.3-GHz Core i9-10980HK 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics with 8GB of dedicated RAM. For your storage needs, there's a 1TB SSD and 512GB SSD onboard.

As we praise in our Alienware m17 R3 review, this laptop has a sophisticated, lightweight design with great graphics and performance. We also love its big beautiful display and a comfy keyboard. Overall, we gave the m17 R3 a 4 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award cosign.

In our lab's Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, the Alienware m17 R3 hit a score of 29,955. This beats the 26,094 premium gaming laptop average and the Acer Predator Triton's score of 24,950 (Core i7-9750H). By design, the m17 R3 sports Alienware's signature extraterrestrial aesthetic. It's made of magnesium, has a Lunar Light glow, and Alienware's signature glowing alien head on the lid. An assortment of honeycomb-shaped vents at the base of the laptop prevent overheating.

Weighing in at 6.6 pounds and measuring 15.7 x 11.8 x 0.7~0.8-inches, the m17 R3 is lighter than its competitors. It is significantly lighter than the Acer Predator Triton 900 (9 pounds, 16.9 x 11.9 x 0.9 inches), MSI GT76 Titan (9.9 pounds, 15.6 x 12.9 x 1.3~1.7 inches) and Asus ROG Mothership (10.5 pounds, 16.1 x 12.6 x 1.2 pounds).

If you're looking for a desktop replacement with top-level gaming performance, the Alienware m17 R3 is a solid pick.

This deal ends March 31.