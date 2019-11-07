Alienware m17 gets epic $950 early Black Friday discount

Heads up, gamers. We've spotted one of this week's best early Black Friday laptop deals.

Today only, Dell has the Alienware m17 4K Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,599.99 via coupon "AW950AFF". That's a massive $950 off its retail price and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

Alienware m17 4K Laptop: was $2,549 now $1,599

Dell has its Alienware m17 laptop on sale for $1,599.99 via coupon code "AW950AFF". That's a massive $950 off and the cheapest it's ever been. It packs a 17.3-inch 4K IPS LCD, Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a RTX 2070 GPU. View Deal

This Alienware m17 configuration comes packed to the gills with cutting edge tech. It features a 17.3-inch 4K IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a RTX 2070 GPU.

Although it fell to $1,499 on Prime Day, that configuration only packed a 1080p LCD and a 256GB SSD. Today's deal upgrades you to a 4K display and 1TB SSD. In terms of performance, the Alienware m17 is drop dead gorgeous and makes for a solid machine whether you're gaming or working with complex spreadsheets.

Make sure to follow our Dell Black Friday laptop deals coverage for the latest holiday sales from Dell and Alienware.