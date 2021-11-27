Act now! This Lenovo 16-inch 2K laptop is only $600 for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are launching spears with coupons attached at my doorstep and forcing me to write about them, so check out this Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro for $310 off.

Right now you can find the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro with a 16-inch, 2K display for just $599 at Microsoft's website.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro is outfitted with a 16-inch, 2.5K display, an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon RX Vega6 GPU.

According to Lenovo, the display emits 350 nits of brightness and covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. It also features 3D audio thanks to its Dolby Atmos Speaker System.

For ports, you get an HDMI port, a headphone jack, two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port. The size comes in at 14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches and 4.4 pounds, which makes it rather slim and light for a 16-inch notebook.