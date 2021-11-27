Trending

Act now! This Lenovo 16-inch 2K laptop is only $600 for Black Friday

By

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro is $310 off in this epic Black Friday deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro deal
(Image credit: Lenovo)

Black Friday deals are launching spears with coupons attached at my doorstep and forcing me to write about them, so check out this Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro for $310 off.

Right now you can find the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro with a 16-inch, 2K display for just $599 at Microsoft's website.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro: was $910 now $599

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro: was $910 now $599
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro is outfitted with a 16-inch, 2.5K display, an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon RX Vega6 GPU.

View Deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro is outfitted with a 16-inch, 2.5K display, an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon RX Vega6 GPU.

According to Lenovo, the display emits 350 nits of brightness and covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. It also features 3D audio thanks to its Dolby Atmos Speaker System.

For ports, you get an HDMI port, a headphone jack, two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port. The size comes in at 14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches and 4.4 pounds, which makes it rather slim and light for a 16-inch notebook.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari

Rami Tabari is a Senior Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.