Trending

Act fast! Acer Swift 3 13-inch laptop with Core i7 is $300 off in Black Friday deal

By

Snatch up the Acer Swift 3 with Intel Core i7-1165G7 for $599

Acer Swift 3 deal
(Image credit: Future)

Great laptop deals are flowing through on Black Friday, and now you can get the Acer Swift 3 on sale for $300 off.

Right now, the Acer Swift 3 with Intel Core i7-1165G7 is $599 at B&H.

Acer Swift 3 deal

Acer Swift 3: was $900 now $599 @ B&amp;H

Acer Swift 3: was $900 now $599 @ B&H
Acer Swift 3 is one of the most affordable laptops you can get. This laptop packs a Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD — all of which keeps the 13-inch 1080p display quick and responsive across multitasking and other processor-intensive tasks.

View Deal

The premium construction and specs under the hood of the Acer Swift 3 are still more than capable of crushing the day-to-day essentials and some more intensive tasks too.

The Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM offers zippy performance, even with multiple apps running. Plus the 512GB SSD is more than generous enough for general usage.

Moreover, there is plenty of I/O to get you going (USB-C, HDMI, USB 3.0) and that gorgeous 1080P FHD display makes for a competitive package.

Check out our best laptop deals hub for more of the latest and greatest offers.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari

Rami Tabari is a Senior Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.