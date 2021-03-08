Get £120 off Acer Swift 3 and free mouse in great laptop deal

Now that the road out of lockdown has started, it’s time for some of us to plan for working on-the-go, which makes an Ultrabook essential. With that in mind, when we see something as good as the Acer Swift 3 getting a price cut this deep, we pay attention!

For a limited time at Box.co.uk, you can pick up a Swift 3 for a whopping £120 off the RRP , bringing it down to £579.97. Not only that, the retailer is throwing in a free Acer mouse too.

Acer Swift 3: was £699.97 now £579.97 @ Box.co.uk

The powerful combo of 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD make for a speedy system for portable productivity, with a 14-inch HD screen up top for a sharp window into your work.View Deal

As you can read in our Acer Swift 3 review , this is an affordable, portable laptop with solid multitasking chops. The battery life may not be the best, but at a price this low, you can probably look past that.

Up top are a 14-inch FHD IPS display for a top resolution and decent color gamut. Under the hood, there’s a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU, integrated UHD graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a speedy 256GB SSD.

And the best bit of this package is all the power and capability is stuffed into a frame that weighs just 1.19kg and measures a mere 15.9mm thin. Sleek and stylish, ready for any commutes.