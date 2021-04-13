Acer Nitro 5 launches with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs — could this be the best budget gaming laptop?

Acer just unveiled the new Nitro 5 powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor aimed at the ultraportable gaming market. The company recently launched an AMD Ryzen version of the same laptop, with both versions being two of the more affordable gaming laptops available.

Acer said that the new Nitro 5 "brings together Thin Bezel design, CoolBoost Technology, industry-leading CPU performance, immersive graphics, AI acceleration, and best-in-class wired and wireless connectivity to help users focus; create, and connect at new levels."

The new Acer Nitro 5 will feature Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, DTS Ultra dual 2W speakers, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, a FHD 15.6-inch IPS display rated at 144Hz refresh rate with 3 millisecond response time and all-day battery life. The new Acer Nitro 5 is available for $930 (Rs 69,999) at the Acer Exclusive Store, Acer Online Store, and Amazon.

You can configure the Acer Nitro 5 with up to 2TB SDD and 32GB of RAM. Throw in the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and we're talking about serious specs and power for gamers to enjoy on the go. With Acer CoolBoost Technology featuring quad exhaust ports to keep things cool and performing smoothly.

It wouldn't be a gaming laptop without a 4-zone RGB keyboard, so Acer threw that in too. It will feature a dedicated NitroSense Key, WASD, and arrow keys with just 1.6mm of travel and highlighted so you can quickly locate them.

Lastly, the new Acer Nitro 5 comes with Planet 9 access, an eSports platform that promises like-minded gamers and other aspiring eSports athletes and even pros for testing your skills against. It looks like Acer has thought of just about everything to cement its position in the affordable gaming laptop market.