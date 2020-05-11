Acer Nitro 5 drops to $779 in cheap gaming laptop deal

The Acer Nitro 5 is a cheap gaming laptop that doesn't skimp on performance. And for a limited time, you can score this affordable gaming machine for an even better price.

Currently, Best Buy has the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop on sale for $779. Traditionally priced at $879.99, that's $100 and the second lowest price we've seen for this configuration laptop.

It's one of the best gaming deals you can get right now.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (AN517-51-56YW): was $879 now $779 @ Best Buy

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptops offers solid specs for the price. This machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080p) IPS display, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512 SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. View Deal

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money.

This Nitro 5 on sale packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080p) IPS display, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512 SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

In our Acer Nitro 5 review, we liked its customizable fan controls and generous port selection. Despite it's bulky size, the Acer Nitro 5 offers solid specs for the price and we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Design-wise, the Nitro 5 sports a matte-black plastic exterior with brushed texture on the hood with a reflective black metal Acer logo.

In real-world tests, the Nitro 5 held its own against demanding applications. Even with 25 open Google Chrome tabs and five different YouTube videos playing simultaneously, the system refused to throttle under pressure.

In our lab, the Nitro 5 hit 14,432 on the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test which beat the category average (11,603).

At 5.7 pounds, the 15.9 x 11 x 1.1-inch laptop is quite a bit heavier than competing systems like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches) and the Dell G5 15 (5.6 pounds, 14.3 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

So if you're looking for a decent gaming laptop under $1,000, at $100 off, the Nitro 5 is a solid choice.