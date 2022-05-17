Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with AMD Ryzen CPU hits new price low of $289

Acer's Chromebook Spin 514 is one of best 2-in-1 laptops to buy on a budget. If you're looking for an affordable convertible notebook, this deal is for you.

Best Buy currently offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 for just $289. It typically retails for $499, so you're saving $210. This marks the lowest price ever for this Chromebook.

It's one of the best laptop deals you can get for under $300.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514: was $499 now $289 @ Best Buy

Now $210 off, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is more affordable than ever. This convertible laptop transforms into tablet, viewing, and tent mode. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 514 review, we praise its solid performance and durable 2-in-1 design. Although it lacks Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, its wide selection of ports makes up for it.

During one test, we flooded it with 30 to 40 Chrome browser tabs, some of which were streaming 1080p YouTube videos. Even with an image editor running in the background, the Chromebook Spin 514 never broke sweat.

Connectivity-wise, the Chromebook Spin 514 doesn't skimp on selection. It has two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and an HDMI port which you rarely find on a Chromebook. You also get a headphone/mic combo jack and microSD slot for connecting audio storage expansion.

With a weight of 3.6 pounds and 12.7 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches, the Chromebook Spin 514 is a fairly portable 14 inch laptop. It's slightly heavier than the HP Spectre x360 14 ( 3 pounds, 11.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches), Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches).

Now just $289, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is an incredible value if you're on the hunt for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop.