Acer Aspire Vero green PC falls to $549 in back-to-school laptop deal

The Acer Aspire Vero green PC is one of the best eco-friendly laptops around. It's made from 30% post recycled plastic, paint free, and upgradeable. If you're looking for a notebook that's easy on the environment, here's a deal you'll like.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Aspire Vero for $549 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It usually costs $699, so that's $150 in savings and the second lowest price we've tracked for this Acer laptop. It's one of the best back-to-school laptop deals out there.

Save $150 on the Acer Aspire Green PC. This eco-friendly laptop is comprised of 30% post recycled plastic and is paint free and upgradeable. Powered by Windows 11 Home, it's suitable for school, work and everything else. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-1155G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD.

Powered by Intel's powerful 11the Gen processor, the Acer Aspire Vero is green but mean. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display and 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-1155G7 quad-core CPU paired with 8GB of RAM. Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a speedy 256GB SSD round out its specs list.

As per our Acer Aspire Vero review, it's durable and has standard screws which makes it easy to upgrade, repair and recycle. We also found its powerful performance and comfortable keyboard impressive. We gave the Acer Aspire Vero an overall rating of 4 out of 5- stars.

During real world tests, the laptop juggled 20-30 tabs open in Google Chrome while Adobe Photoshop and Netflix ran in the background. Our reviewer saw only a minimal lag during heavy photo editing.

On our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the Acer Aspire Vero endured 7 hours and 9 minutes. If you require more battery life, Acer's built-in VeroSense smart battery management app helps you squeeze more juice out of it.

With a weight of 4 pounds and 14.3 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches, the Acer Aspire Vero is on par with most 15 inch laptops. It's slightly lighter than the Dell XPS 15 OLED (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches) and slightly heavier than the Asus ZenBook 15 (3.7 pounds, 13.9 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Acer Aspire Vero supplies you with the basics. It has 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C port, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1 x USB 2.0 port, and 1 x HDMI port. There's also an RJ-45 Ethernet port and headphone/mic combo on board.

So if you want a durable, eco-friendly Windows laptop for school or work, the Acer Aspire Vero is worth considering. Especially at this more affordable price.