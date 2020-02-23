How to securely store files in OneDrive’s “Personal Vault”

Personal Vault is a secure area inside OneDrive. Microsoft encourages users to store their personal critical documents such as your driver's license, copies of passports, and bank statements in the Personal Vault. It is available to anyone who has a Microsoft 365 account.

1) In the OneDrive folder in the File Explorer, click Personal Vault.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2) Click Next on the Personal Vault pop-up.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) Click Allow to complete Personal Vault setup.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4) Select one of the communication methods - email or phone number - to verify your identity.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5) Enter the code you received on the communication method.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6) Click Verify to complete setup and open the vault.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

7) Add files to the Personal Vault folder as you would in any other folder.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

8) To lock the Personal Vault click on the Personal Vault icon on the Taskbar.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

9) Click Lock Personal Vault.