How to search open tabs in Firefox

In the middle of researching and swimming in innumerable open tabs, how do you find the one website that will give you the answers you need? If you are working in the Mozilla Firefox browser, you can search within the open tabs instead of manually going through each tab.

The tab mode also allows you to search with specific search engines such as Google or DuckDuckGo. You can search in specific web portals such as Wikipedia or Amazon. If you bookmarked the pages you found during your research, it is also possible to search within this list.

The following steps show you how to search in the tab mode. These steps can be performed in Firefox on Windows, Mac, or Linux based machines.

1) In a Firefox browser, click on the address bar.

2) At the bottom of the menu that opens, select the tab icon.

3) In the address bar with the tab mode on, type the search term.