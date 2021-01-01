How to see your battery percentage on iPhone

For some reason, Apple doesn’t like making it easy to see your battery percentage on iPhone. It may have something to do with the class action suit against it for manipulating performance on older iPhones to save battery life a few years ago, but that’s just speculation. Regardless of the reasoning, you can no longer make a single change in your settings to see your battery percentage at the top of the screen.

That probably isn’t a problem for most people; a quick glance at the icon will give you a general idea of where things stand, but sometimes an extra 5-10% might make all the difference, and in those cases, you want to know exactly where you stand on battery life. While Apple has made things a little tougher on the battery life watchers, it is far from impossible to check, so here are a couple of different ways to see your battery percentage on an iPhone.

The easiest way to see your battery percentage on iPhone

Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen

from the top-right corner of your screen Look in the upper-right corner of Control Center and you’ll see your battery percentage

This quick and easy method doesn’t require much effort, but it does remove the glanceability of the old method. If you want that back, you’ll need to turn to the widgets that were introduced with iOS 14 this year.

How to use iOS 14 widgets to see your battery percentage on iPhone

Long press on an open spot on the home screen.

on an open spot on the home screen. Tap on the “+” button in the upper-left corner of the screen.

in the upper-left corner of the screen. Scroll down and select “batteries.”

and select “batteries.” Choose the battery widget that you would like and tap “Add widget” at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Place the widget wherever you prefer.

That’s all there is to it, now you have your battery percentage easily glanceable on your home screen or multiple home screens if you like. Of the three available options, two of them will also display the battery life of any other devices that you have connected to your iPhone like an Apple Watch or AirPods.

While I still find it frustrating that Apple doesn’t simply allow you to view the precise battery percentage in the status bar anymore, these two techniques render it a lot less irritating and with the widgets actually give you some helpful added info with the look at your battery life across all of your connected devices.