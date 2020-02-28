Best HP Laptops in 2020

HP makes some of our favorite laptops, but with so many models, it can be difficult to know which one to choose. From the premium Spectre line to the Omen gaming rigs, we've reviewed countless HP laptops. Below is a list of the best HP laptops in each category.

If you've settled on a business laptop, be sure to read our best HP EliteBook guide or our more general best business laptops rankings.

HP is entering 2020 having recently released the excellent Spectre x360 13 and Elite Dragonfly, two ultra-portable devices with stunning designs. HP will follow those up with the Elite Dragonfly G2 and Spectre x360 15.

The best HP laptops you can buy today

1. HP Envy 13 (2019)

2. HP Spectre x360 (Late 2019)

3. HP Elite Dragonfly

4. HP Spectre Folio

5. HP Spectre x360 (15-inch, OLED)

6. HP Chromebook x2

7. HP Omen 17 (2019)

8. HP ZBook Studio x360 G5

9. HP EliteBook 840 G5

10. HP Stream 11 (2018)

At under $1,000, the HP Envy 13 is the best Ultrabook value around.

The best overall HP laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620/Nvidia GeForce MX250 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Attractive, lightweight chassis

Fast performance

Bright display

4K model has short battery life

No Thunderbolt 3

The new HP Envy 13 isn't just the best HP laptop; it's also a great deal. Starting at $799, the new 2019 model gets you an attractive, slim chassis, great performance and powerful speakers. New to the latest Envy are a fingerprint sensor and a webcam kill switch for those who value their privacy.

The 1080p model of the Envy 13 also gets 11+ hours of battery life while both the FHD and 4K display options are bright and vivid. So unless you need a Thunderbolt 3 port (see Spectre x360), the Envy 13 should be at the top of your buying list.

See our full HP Envy 13 (2019) Review.

Offering beauty and brawn, the HP Spectre x360 13 is the best 2-in-1 Ultrabook. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best HP 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Stunning, ultraportable design

Epic battery life

Bright, vivid display with thinner bezels

Fast overall performance

Lots of bloatware

Shrill speakers at max volume

The Spectre x360 13 is the best 2-in-1 laptop ever. Updated with a 10th Gen CPU and a more modern design, the Spectre x360 13 is improved in almost every way over its excellent predecessor. Highlights of this laptop include a stunning design, a bright 1080p display, epic 13+ hour battery life and fast overall performance.

We recommend buying the Spectre x360 13 over the Envy 13 if you have the money, especially if you need the flexible design. In fact, the Spectre x360 13 is the best HP laptop if you want a convertible notebook.

See our HP Spectre x360 13 (Late 2019) review

A new business laptop from HP, the Elite Dragonfly is the best 2-in-1 Ultrabook for business. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best HP business laptop

CPU: Intel Core i3/i5/i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.2 pounds

Gorgeous, lightweight design

Extremely long battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Bright, vivid display

Audio needs some tuning

HP's Elite Dragonfly redefined what it means to be a business laptop. This stunning laptop has a breathtakingly gorgeous chassis that flaunts a unique dark-blue finish.

The design is as practical as it is attractive; The Elite Dragonfly has flexible hinges that convert the laptop into a tablet, and at 2.2 pounds, it's one of the most portable 13-inch laptops around.

You'll somehow need to take your eyes off the Elite Dragonfly's aluminum body to appreciate its bright and vivid 13.3-inch display. But the Elite Dragonfly's greatness doesn't stop there. The laptop also has a surprisingly comfortable keyboard, fast performance and a host of security features, including an IR camera, a fingerprint sensor and MIL-SPEC-810 rated durability. For these reasons, the Elite Dragonfly is the best HP laptop for business users.

See our full HP Elite Dragonfly review

Bonded in leather and featuring a unique hinge, there is no other laptop like the HP Spectre Folio.

The best 13-inch HP laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8500Y | GPU: Intel UHD 615 | RAM: Up to 16GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.6 x 9.2 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.4 pounds

Stylish, premium leather design

Extremely versatile

Excellent battery life

Tinny audio

Middling performance

While it's not as powerful as other ultrabooks in its class, the luxurious HP Spectre Folio stands out from the competition with its 100 percent genuine leather chassis and innovative mechanism for transforming from a laptop into a tablet. Available in two different tones of genuine leather (Cognac and Burgundy), the 13-inch Folio looks like the brainchild of a famous fashion designer.

Other things we like about this premium laptop -- apart from that stunning design -- is the Spectre Folio's long-lasting battery life (over 10 hours) and its surprisingly comfortable keyboard. For around $1,600, you can buy the Spectre Folio with a Core i7 Y-series CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

See our full HP Spectre Folio review.

There is a lot to love about HP's Spectre x360 15 but the optional OLED display is the standout.

The best 15-inch HP laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8565U | GPU: Nvidia GeForce MX150 | RAM: Up to 16GB | Storage: Up to 1TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Sexy design

Solid performance and graphics

Vivid 4K OLED display

Battery life could be better

Non-configurable

Bezels a bit thick

We've always been fans of HP's Spectre x360 laptops, but the latest releases take the flagship line to the next level. The 15-inch version with an OLED display has the same stunning design as its smaller counterpart, but the Core i7-8750H CPU and GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU it packs offer significantly better performance.

HP worked some magic to craft a laptop that lasts nearly 8 hours on a charge with those power-hungry components and a breathtaking 4K OLED display. But that's not all, because under that vivid panel is a super comfortable keyboard.

See our full HP Spectre x360 (15-inch, OLED) review.

Students and teachers should consider the Chromebook x2, a high-end detachable that runs Chrome OS.

The best HP Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core m3-7Y30 | GPU: Intel Core m3-7Y30 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 12.3-inch, 2400 x 1600-pixel | Size: 11.5 x 8.3 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Bright, high-res display

All-day battery life

Comfortable typing experience

A bit heavier than other convertibles

Thick bezels

If you're willing to pay a premium for your next Chromebook, the HP Chromebook x2 will definitely satisfy. We love the attractive white lid and a vibrant 12.3-inch touchscreen, and the nearly 9 hours of battery life beats most Windows-powered 2-in-1s.

Other highlights include a bundled pen for taking notes and full Google Play compatibility for downloading Android apps. We just this 3.2-pound machine were a little lighter.

See our full HP Chromebook x2 review.

HP has something for gamers, too; The Omen 17 is a powerful gaming laptop with a bright display.

The best HP gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 | RAM: Up to 64GB | Storage: Up to 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 15.9 x 11.2 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 7.1 pounds

Strong gaming and CPU performance

Bright 144-Hz display

Decent keyboard

Thick plastic chassis

Subpar battery life

No per-key lighting

HP's new Omen 17 dials back the loud gamer aesthetic and replaces it with a more sophisticated design. It's a refreshing change from the aggressive angles and loud RGB lighting on most machines.

On top of those good looks, the Omen 17 gets you powerful graphics performance from an RTX 2070, a bright 1080p, 144-hz display and a relatively comfortable keyboard, all at a surprisingly affordable price. Just be sure to keep this chunky beast at your desk.

See our HP Omen 17 (2019) Review.

Business users who need raw power should get the zBook Studio x360 G5, HP's best workstation.

The best HP workstation

CPU: Intel Core i5-8300H to Intel Xeon E-2186M | GPU: Intel UHD 630 to Nvidia Quadro P1000 | RAM: 8GB to 32GB | Storage: 256GB SSD to dual 2TB SSDs | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds

Premium design

Gorgeous 4K display

Military-grade durability

Great keyboard and stylus

Lid flexes

Lackluster webcam

This revamped HP ZBook Studio comes with a sexy aluminum body that can flip 360 degrees. It has an incredible 15.6-inch 4K display, excellent Bang & Olufsen speakers and comes with an optional ZBook Pen, which features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity as well as tilt controls and three customizable buttons.

This baby isn't just a looker, its Intel Xeon processor and Quadro P1000 GPU will blow you away with its overwhelming power. And it doesn't even drop in battery life, lasting over 9 hours long.

See our full ZBook Studio x360 G5 Review.

Whether you're a business user or an IT admin buying an entire fleet, the EliteBook 840 G5 is a go-to laptop.

The best HP business laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8650U | GPU: UHD Graphics 620/AMD Radeon RX540 | RAM: Up to 32GB | Storage: Up to 1TB | Display: 14-inch/1080p | Size: 12.8 x 9.2 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.4 pounds

Classy design

Awesome keyboard

Solid battery life

Blurry webcam

Display on the base model is mediocre

The EliteBook 840 G5 is one classy-looking business notebook. But it's more than just looks. It offers 8 and a half hours of battery life, an awesome keyboard, and, when you need it, a SureView privacy display to keep strangers from checking out your screen.

We also appreciated the audio, which sounded great. That's all on top of a powerful 8th Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 612GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

See our full HP EliteBook 840 G5 Review.

Shoppers on a budget should consider the HP Stream 11, a sub-$200 laptop.

The best HP budget laptop

CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 | GPU: Intel UHD 600 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 11.8 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Long battery life

Better performance than competitors

Insanely cheap

Washed out low-res display

Awful webcam

The HP Stream 11 is a super affordable 11-inch laptop that has long battery life and decent performance-per-dollar. Great for folks who just want to browse the web or watch videos without spending a ton of money, the Stream 11 costs just $167.

Of course, are a few compromises you'll need to make: the low-res display isn't great and the webcam is even worse, but those are small flaws, all things considered.

See our HP Stream 11 (2018) Review.

Choosing the Right HP Laptop

As one of the top laptop brands, HP has a laptop for every occasion, from premium business laptops to budget-friendly Chromebooks. That extensive selection might make it tough to decide which laptop is right for you, so here's a handy guide to the various model lines offered by HP.

Spectre: Premium, lightweight designs that offer portable power and beautiful displays are hallmarks of HP's best model line.

Envy: If attractive design, vibrant displays and premium audio are your focus, HP's line of Envy laptops has style to spare.

Elite Dragonfly: HP's new premium business laptop, the Elite Dragonfly series sports a stunning, premium design that's both durable and lightweight. Expect the latest, top-of-the-line features and components, along with a sky-high price to match.

EliteBook: HP's business laptops, with IT support, strong performance and premium designs. For better portability, the thin-and-light EliteBook Folio is the name to look for. If you go with this line, be sure to check out our 5 essential accessories for EliteBooks.

ProBook: For business-capable laptops without the premium price tag, the ProBook line delivers no-nonsense designs and performance for everyday office productivity.

ZBook: For professionals needing workstation-class performance, HP's ZBooks offer all the power you need, along with robust security and rugged designs.

Notebook: If HP's "Notebook" line sounds generic, that's because it is, but these simple designs offer everyday performance that won't break the bank.

Pavilion: For a happy medium between the bland, budget-friendly "Notebook" line and HP's premium Envy laptops, look no further than the affordably-priced Pavilion. These mid-range laptops come in all shapes and sizes, but all offer decent performance with solid feature sets.

Omen: HP's gaming brand, Omen laptops have a bit more pizazz and a lot more graphics power, delivering a decent gaming experience for (relatively) reasonable prices.

Stream: For a Chromebook-style laptop that still offers WIndows, check out HP's brightly colored, ultra-budget Stream laptops.

Chromebooks: Ranging from $200-500, the HP Chromebook line offers Google's Chrome OS in several well-made laptops.