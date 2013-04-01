Windows Phone Sales See Global Gains, While BlackBerry Falters

Microsoft's Windows Phone appears to be making significant sales gains across the globe. According to WMPoweruser.com, which reported on a study by Kantar Worldpanel, Redmond's smartphone OS saw modest sales increases in the U.S., Australia, Germany and Mexico, and huge gains in the U.K. and Germany.

The industry group reports that in the U.S. Windows Phone sales increased from 2.7 percent for the three months ending in February 2012 to 4.1 percent for the three months ending in February 2013. Sales of Windows Phones in Australia and China increased by 1.7 percent and 0.7 percent during the same time frame.

In the U.K., however, Windows Phone devices saw sales increases of 3.7 percent. Italian shoppers were even more likely to purchase Windows Phone handsets, with sales increasing by 7.7 percent compared to last year.

Microsoft's gains came at the expense of BlackBerry, which saw U.S. sales fall by 2.9 percent, moving Windows Phone ahead of BlackBerry in terms of smartphone sales. BlackBerry sales in Australia fell by 1.2 percent, while sales in Mexico dropped by 13 percent. Sales in the U.K. saw an equally precipitous decline, dropping by 11.7 percent.

BlackBerry's sales drop in the U.K is especially disconcerting, because it takes into account the launch of the BlackBerry Z10. The company's U.S. numbers, however, don't include the BlackBerry Z10 launch, so they could see a boost in the coming months if American buyers pony up for the device.

via: WMPoweruser.com