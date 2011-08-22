Where to Find the HP TouchPad in Stock

HP learned a little too late that just matching the specs and the price of the iPad isn't enough, and you had a chance to cash in on the company's pain over the weekend when the price of the HP TouchPad 16GB dropped to $99 and the 32GB swooned to $150 But the stampede of customers suddenly interested in the TouchPad means you probably won't find one at that price. Early adopters can even get in touch with HP and Best Buy to ask for a refund on the difference.

There were plenty of ways HP could have generated interest in the TouchPad without giving it away, but that time has passed, and so has your chance for a $99 TouchPad. Best Buy is sold out and even NewEgg is out of stock on the 32GB model and it has discontinued the 16GB configuration. Short of taking your chances on sites such as eBay, here are a few places you might still find the ToughPad, albeit without a discount.