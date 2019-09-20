Act Fast: Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover $330 Off

With Microsoft expected to launch the Surface Pro 7 at its October 2 event, retailers are dropping the price of the current model by hundreds of dollars. Best Buy, in particular, has an excellent deal on the Surface Pro 6, our current favorite detachable.

You can now buy the base model Surface Pro 6 with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for just $699, or $200 off the tablet's original retail price. If you want to use the Surface Pro 6 as a laptop replacement then we strongly suggest buying the optional Type Cover keyboard attachment. Fortunately, Best Buy is selling a bundle with the base model Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Type Cover Keyboard (a $159 value) for just $799 after savings of $230.

If 128GB of storage won't cut it, Best Buy also has a 256GB model on sale for $899 after a $300 discount. And you can similarly find a bundle that includes the 256GB model and Type Cover keyboard for $999, or $330 off.

Those are some killer prices on a product that we don't often find on sale. But perhaps the best deal on tap is for the powerful Core i7 model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which drops from $1,499 to just $1,099 ($400 off). If you need even more power, a higher-end model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is also $400 off, which brings its price to a more affordable $1,499.

These prices are similar to those we found on Amazon a few days ago. Amazon offers slightly steeper discounts but it doesn't bundle in the Type Cover keyboard, so you'll have to buy the accessory separately.

If you like the idea of a tablet that can convert into a laptop, then there is no better option than the Surface Pro 6. In our review, we marveled at the detachable's gorgeous 12.3-inch display and stunning chassis. Long battery life, a comfortable keyboard and fast performance from its quad-core CPUs is just the icing on the cake.

With a new model arriving, we're not sure what will happen to the Surface Pro 6, so you might want to jump on this deal soon.