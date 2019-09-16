Killer Deal: Surface Pro 6 Now $400 Off

One of the best laptops of 2019 might be getting a refresh soon. Now that Microsoft has confirmed its October 2 press event, Surface Pro 7 rumors are swirling throughout the Internet. Retailers are also joining in and discounting the current-gen Surface Pro 6 by up to $400.

Currently, Amazon has the Surface Pro 6 on sale for $690. That's $209 off, $9 cheaper than Microsoft's current sale price, and the cheapest Surface Pro 6 we've ever seen. Even better, the base model isn't the only tablet on sale.

The Editor's Choice Surface Pro 6 is our favorite detachable 2-in-1 laptop offering an excellent balance of performance, endurance, and ergonomic comfort.

Keep in mind this starting price is for the base model and doesn't include any accessories (many of which happen to be on sale as listed above). What you do get is a 12.3-inch PixelSense 2736 x 1824 touchscreen display, Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also has an 8MP front and 5MP rear camera.

Connectivity-wise, it features USB 3.0 and DisplayPort support. Performance is smooth, even with 28 Chrome tabs, Netflix, and Spotify open simultaneously. Its battery also lasted an impressive 9 hours and 20 minutes.

If you need more power, Amazon has other Surface Pro 6 configs on sale as listed above.