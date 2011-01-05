Sony Announces YB Series, AMD Fusion-powered 11.6-inch Notebook

Another notebook maker is jumping the Intel Atom ship: Sony's new 11.6-inch YB series, which the company announced today at CES, will feature AMD's new E350 processor, which combines the CPU and GPU on the same chip.

The YB Series will weigh just 3.2 pounds, will accommodate up to 4GB of RAM, and have HDMI output. Other features include stereo Bluetooth, a webcam and mic, and Sony's Vaio Care software. The notebook will be available with a standard or extra-capacity battery as well.

Another nice feature is a backlit keyboard, typically only seen on much more expensive systems.

Pricing starts at $550; the YB Series will be available in mid-February.