Sharp Launching Android Phone With 960 x 640 Resolution Screen, But Only in Japan

Ever since Apple introduced the iPhone 4 and its 960 x 640 "retina" display, Android phones have been a step behind in terms of screen resolution. Look at the market today and you won't see a single Android handset with a resolution higher than 854 x 480, but that's about to change. Fortunately, that's about to change as Sharp plans to release it's IS03 phone in Japan. The IS03 will have a 3.5-inch 960 x 640 screen, a 9.6-megapixel camera, a TV tuner, and wireless payment feature that users will be able to use on Tokyo subways.

The high resolution screen is a huge step forward for Android devices, but unfortunately it's unclear when we'll see phones with this technology in the United States or other countries. Sharp doesn't sell phones in North America so, if anyone is going to offer an Android phone with 960 x 640 display, it'll have to be someone else.

via Engadget