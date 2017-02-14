Take $50 Off Dell's 2017 Budget Gaming Laptop

Gaming laptops are renowned for their high prices. Even an entry-level gaming rig can easily set you you back $1,000 or more.

Dell, however, is trying to change that. The 2017 Inspiron 15 7000 is a $799.99 gaming machine that's looking to strike the sweet spot between price and performance. For a limited time, Dell is lowering the price of the mid-tier Inspiron 15 7000 to $849.99 ($50 off). This configuration features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB video card.

This budget gaming laptop gives gamers the ability to play mainstream titles at high frame rates in full HD. We recently posted our full review of the Inspiron 15 7000 and loved its strong performance, long battery life, snappy keyboard and gorgeous design.

The laptop itself is clad in a sinister black-and-red paint scheme. On the rear you'll find dual exhaust valves to help dissipate heat, whereas on the laptop's underside you'll find a down-firing subwoofer that provides powerful audio.

This sale configuration of the Inspiron 15 7000 is a particularly good value, especially now that it's $50 off.