Samsung to Unveil 8-inch Galaxy Note at MWC 2013

Samsung is the Baskin Robbins of smartphones with a flavor for everyone. Not content to have just two different sizes of Galaxy Note -- the 5.5-inch Galaxy Note II phone and the 10-inch Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet -- Samsung will introduce an 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 8 device at Mobile World Congress next month (image above is the current Galaxy Note II).

Korean news site iNews24 reports that Samsung executive J.K. Shin confirmed the long-rumored device's existence, but didn't offer any details except that it will be unveiled at MWC. Rumors peg the device with a 1.6-GHz quad-core Exynos processor, 2GB of rAM, 4,600 mAH battery and 1280 x 800 display. Like its siblings, the Galaxy Note 8 will undoubtedly provide a stylus and S Pen software running on top of Samsung's skinned version of Android Jelly Bean.

We look forward to learning more when we attend Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 25th to 28th.

via Engadget