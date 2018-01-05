New Samsung Notebook 7 Spin Packs 8th-Gen CPU, Fingerprint

Samsung is announcing a refreshed version of one of its most popular consumer laptops, the Notebook 7 Spin, ahead of CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

The 2-in-1, which will be available in the first quarter of 2018, will be upgraded to an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and will feature a fingerprint reader for use with Windows Hello. Pricing has not yet been announced.

There's only one configuration, with a 13.3-inch, 1080p display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Samsung says the 43Wh battery should lead to all-day battery life. The system is fairly thin at 0.7 pounds, but it's heavier than other 13-inch ultraportables at 3.4 pounds.

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin CPU 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Display 13.3-inch, 1080p Size 12.4 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches Weight 3.4 pounds Battery 43Wh Ports USB Type-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI

The company is touting a new Privacy Folder for important documents as well as far-field microphones for use with Cortana.

Samsung is also talking up a new piece of software, Studio Plus, for basic video creation. The company says it allows for "personalized movies featuring their favorite photos and videos," which sounds a lot like the latest update to Microsoft's own Photos app in Windows 10.

The new Notebook 7 Spin is compatible with Samsung's Active Pen, which will be sold separately. Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions at CES 2018.

Image: Samsung

