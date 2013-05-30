Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini Confirmed: Specs and Features

If a 5-inch phone is too much for you to handle, the new Galaxy S4 Mini might be the next big (smaller) thing. The Galaxy S4 Mini will come with a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED display while retaining many of the S4's features, including S Health, S Translator and WatchOn for using the handset as a TV remote.

The handset is powered by a 1.7-GHz dual-core processor and features an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and 1.9-megapixel front-facing shooter. (The S4 has a faster 1.9-GHz quad-core CPU and sharper 13-MP camera). You’ll get the same photography-focused feature such as Sound & Shot, Panorama Shot, and Story Album, although Samsung didn’t mention whether or not Dual Shot, Drama Shot or Eraser will be available on the Galaxy S4 Mini.

MORE: Top 10 Smartphones

Like its bigger predecessor, the Galaxy S4 Mini will be available in White Frost or Black Mist and will support 4G LTE, 3G HSPA+ or 3G Dual SIM depending on each market.

The S4 Mini weighs just 3.8 ounces and measures .35 inches thin, making it thicker but lighter than the regular S4 (.25 inches, 4.6 ounces).

Samsung hasn’t mentioned pricing or availability yet, but the company says that the device will be available for hands-on media coverage at its Premiere 2013 Galaxy & ATIV event in London on June 20th.