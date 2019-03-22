Huge Dell Sale: Up to $350 Off RTX Alienware Rigs

Nvidia's RTX graphics cards are making their way across the mobile landscape. However, like all new tech, these RTX-based laptops are commanding high price tags. That is until now.

As part of its semi-annual sale, Dell is taking an extra 17 percent off its entire selection of RTX-based gaming laptops via coupon code "SAVE17". Although all of the laptops are still priced over $1,000, the coupon takes from $230 to $350 off, which results in some of the best Dell deals we've seen to date.

Dell G-Series Deals

Dell's G-series laptops were built with cash-strapped gamers in mind. The new G5 15 and the G5 15 SE are very similar hardware-wise, but the G5 SE features a rectangular glass panel that shows off its interior components.

Alienware Deals

Practically every Alienware laptop is on sale during Dell's semi-annual sale. But it's the Editor's Choice Alienware m15 which packs Nvidia's new RTX graphics.

Alienware m15 IPS 300 nits LCD for $1,366.50 via "SAVE17" ($313 off, Core i7-8750H/16GB/1TB Hybrid/GTX 1060)

via "SAVE17" ($313 off, Core i7-8750H/16GB/1TB Hybrid/GTX 1060) Alienware m15 IPS 300 nits LCD for $1,529.18 via "SAVE17" ($350 off, Core i7-8750H/16GB/1TB Hybrid + 256GB/GTX 1060)

Dell's semi-annual sale ends March 28 at 6am ET.

Best Dell Deals