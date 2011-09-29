Plantronics Unveils Marque M155 Headset: Small, iPhone Styling for $59.99

If you're looking for a stylishly small Bluetooth headset to match your sleek iPhone 4, Android, or new Blackberry, Plantronics has something interesting. The cell phone headset maker just announced the $59.99 Marque M155, a tiny wireless headset weighing a mere seven grams (2.5 ounces).

Don't be fooled by the Marque M155's diminutive size, the headset supports voice recognition technology, and the A2DP stereo Bluetooth standard. That means you'll be able to listen to audio from music, Internet radio, and podcast apps, then seamlessly switch to a hands-free phone call.

The headset also ties into Plantronic's Vocalyst service which allows voice commands for answering and making calls plus checking weather, and even posting updates to Facebook and Twitter. The service does require a paid subscription but one year is included with a Marque M155 purchase. Another interesting feature is a downloadable My Headset app that will help user setup and tweak headset performance.

Available in Arctic White and Jet Black, the Plantronics Marque M155 is ready now for pre-order.