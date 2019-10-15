Google's Pixelbook Go Is Petite, Pink and Just $649

NEW YORK - Google just announced the PixelBook Go, the company's latest premium Chromebook. But unlike the original Pixelbook, the Go won't put too much of a hurting on your wallet. The Just Black configuration of the Pixelbook Go is available now for preorder and will cost $649 at launch.

I love a colorful piece of tech. And I'm glad to see that Google shares the sentiment. Instead of the usual gray or white, the company is shaking things up donning the new laptop in a similar shade of pink used on last year's Pixel 3. Google's unironically calling the color Not Pink. But for people that want a more traditional aesthetic, the notebook is also available in Just Black. Measuring 0.5-inches thick, the laptop weighs less than 2 pounds.

You can get the Pixelbook Go with either a full HD (1920 x 1080) 13.3-inch display or 4K (3840 x 2160). And while full HD typically delivers a great viewing experience, I'm partial to 4K displays. However, if battery life is your most important priority, 1080p is definitely the way to go. People that prefer a quieter typing experience will appreciate the new ultra-hush keyboard which Google says is even quieter than the original Pixelbook.

The Pixelbook Go will offer a number of different specs starting with an Intel Core m3 processor, topping out at a Core i7 processor with up to 16GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the system starts at 64GB of storage with a 256GB maximum.

Google is claiming the Pixelbook will have a battery life of up to 12 hours. However, it doesn't give specifics on which configuration of the laptop its referring to.

So far, the Pixelbook Go is looking pretty interesting, but I'm looking forward to getting my hands on it to get a better feel for Google's next generation of Chromebooks.





