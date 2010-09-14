Nokia Unveils 3 New Symbian^3 Smart Phones at Nokia World

Nokia showed off three new smart phones running the Symbian^3 OS today at Nokia World in London, which will sit alongside the much-talked-about N8 as the newest generation of Nokia devices.

First up comes the Nokia E7, a business smart phone with a 4-inch AMOLED touch screen with 640x360 resolution. The device looks sleek and quite similar to the N8, except this has a slide-out QWERTY keyboard. It features an 8-megapixel camera, HDMI output, 720p HD video recording, a microSD slot, and 16GB of internal storage.

Next is the Nokia C7, a consumer-driven smart phone with a 3.5-inch AMOLED touch screen with 640x360 resolution. With rounded edges and a decent-sized touch screen, it looks like a successor of sorts to the Nokia Nuron. The phone sports an 8-megapixel camera, HD video recording, an FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and 8GB of on-board storage.

Finally, there’s the C6-01, which looks like a more-compact version of the C7. The phone has a 3.2-inch capacitive AMOLED touch screen with 640x360 resolution and features an 8-megapixel camera that can record HD video, an FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot that can hold up to a 32GB card.

All three devices, as well as the N8, should be available in several countries before the end of the year, according to Colin Giles, global head of sales for Nokia. However, Giles noted that no U.S. availability has been announced for any device except for the N8, which is available for pre-order now.