Musubo Debuts Eden, Sexy, Ripple and Double X iPhone 4/4S Cases

We're expecting to see a lot of accessories for smartphones and tablets here at CTIA, but Musubo's four new iPhone cases are the slickest looking we've seen so far. The Eden, Sexy, Ripple and Double X each offer their own distinct design themes and device protection capabilities.

Musubo says the Eden takes its design cues from the infamous garden of the same name. It offers dual layer protection via its polycarbonate frame and soft, silicon interior. An included video stand allows you to set up your iPhone and watch videos at your leisure. The case comes in blue, black, green, orange, purple, rose pink and white. Expect to pay $34.99 for the Eden case.

Musubo's aptly named Sexy case is designed to look like a ripped stocking. It features a molded soft-touch silicon shell that offers unfettered access to your iPhone's ports. Like the Eden, the Sexy also includes a video kickstand for watching movies on the go. The two-tone case is available in blue, black, magenta, purple, red and white and will cost you $24.99.

The $29.99 Ripple is designed to mimic a drop of water splashing in a puddle. Available in black, chartreuse, neon magenta, purple and red, the case is constructed of what Musubo says are ultra-durable, soft-touch materials. Like the Eden and Sexy, the Ripple also includes a small stand to prop your iPhone while watching videos.

The heavy-hitter of the bunch, the Double X features a design that still lets parts of your iPhone peak through while offering protection against vibration and impacts. Made of the same ultra-durable soft-touch material used on the Ripple, the Double X is available in black, blue and purple. Expect to shell out $34.99 for the Double X.