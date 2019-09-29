How to Include the Mouse Cursor in a Windows 10 Screenshot

Microsoft provides two distinct options to capture the screen using bundled tools. The first, and oldest, is the PrtScr button on the keyboard, a tool that requires copying an image and pasting it into Paint to edit. It’s not ideal, and lacks the features of the newer version: Snipping Tool.

While a giant leap forward for screenshots on Windows devices, even Snipping Tool falls short in one key area that I’d never knew I needed, until I actually needed it; I couldn’t capture the mouse cursor. Here’s the roundabout fix I came up with so that I can get that pesky mouse cursor in the image, when required. Of course, you can also use third-party tools to do the same thing -- or record the screen, cursor included -- but for me, this isn’t something I’ll need that often.

1. Type Steps recorder in the Search box on the Taskbar.

2. Select Steps Recorder from the search options.

3. In the recording menu bar, click record. Step recorder will capture all user actions after this point.

4. Click stop. A page with all recorded steps will appear.

5. Scroll down to find the screenshot you need.

6. Right-click on the screenshot to open the context menu.

7. Click Save picture as to save the screenshot.

8. Type a file name in the File name field.

9. Click save.

10. Click X in the upper right corner to close the Steps Recorder.

Credit: Microsoft