Apple Finally Fixes Nasty Windows 10 iCloud Bug

A nasty bug that killed iCloud for Windows on Windows 10 has been fixed.

Credit: Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock

Apple on Tuesday (Nov. 27) pushed out an update to iCloud for Windows that sidestepped a problem that caused the software to stop syncing for those had it installed and not allowing it to be installed for those who didn't. To get it to work properly, make sure your iCloud is updated to version 7.8.1.

Apple didn't say what it needed to tweak in the iCloud coding to make it work, but according to user reports, everything is working as it should be now.

The move came after Microsoft said earlier this month that it was working with Apple to address the iCloud problem. It occurred after Microsoft released its October 2018 Windows 10 update and immediately caused problems for iCloud. Users complained that when they tried to use iCloud for Windows, it wouldn't work. Still others say they couldn't install it.

In response, Microsoft turned off the automatic update option for those who were running iCloud for Windows and stopped allowing it to be downloaded to Windows 10 until the companies could come up with a fix.

It's unclear from the fix whether it was caused by something in Apple's software or in Windows 10. And not surprisingly, neither company has said publicly where the issued was caused. But for now, at least, it appears to have been addressed and iCloud should function properly on Windows 10.