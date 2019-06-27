Forget Prime Day: Surface Pro 6 Is $300 Off Right Now

Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon (June 15 at 3AM ET to be exact), but the online retailer has a few treats in store for us before the big shopping event. One of those is an awesome deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, our favorite detachable 2-in-1.

The Surface Pro 6 with the Type Cover included is on sale at Amazon for $999, which is a generous $300 off the retail price. This specific model comes with an Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Best of all, the $130 Type Cover keyboard accessory comes bundled, which solves one of the few gripes we have with the Surface Pro 6.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover for $999 ($300 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/128GB SSD)

Microsoft's Surface tablets have long been our favorite detachables on the market, and the Surface Pro 6 is the best one yet. This 12.3-inch device has an extremely vivid and crisp 2736 x 1824-pixel display, along with blistering performance and all-day battery life. The Type Cover accessory is excellent in its own right because of its cushy keys and responsive glass touchpad. A Surface Pro 7 will likely arrive by early 2020, but it won't be featured in deals like this for a long time.

MORE: Amazon Prime Day: Start Date and Best Deals So Far

More good news: this is a Prime deal, so the tablet will show up at subscribers' doorsteps in just two days. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so you might want to jump on it soon. Otherwise, feel free to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day page for the latest laptop, tablet and accessories deals.