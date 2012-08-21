MetroPCS Outs First Android ICS Phone, Low-Cost Unlimited 4G LTE Plan

Note to everyone who thinks 4G LTE is prohibitively expensive: MetroPCS begs to differ. Today, the company announced that it's adding the LG Motion 4G to its Android lineup later this week, and at just $150 non-subsidized, it won't break the bank. The budget-minded news doesn't stop there, however. The Motion 4G is the first Ice Cream Sandwich phone to hit the MetroPCS service and to celebrate, the carrier announced that it will be offering a special low-cost all-you-can-eat talk, text and 4G data plan for a limited time.

MetroPCS didn't say how long the offer will be available, but the company did disclose the terms: it's $55/mo. for a single line, and if you sign up for a family plan, the second through fourth lines receive an even lower $50/mo. rate. Even better, you'll be able to keep the discounted rate for as long as you keep an active line at MetroPCS. The company's standard unlimited 4G LTE plan costs $70/mo., by comparison.

Before you rush to take advantage of the offer, check to see if MetroPCS offers 4G in your area; the service currently only offers 4G LTE in portions of 14 major cities, including New York, L.A. and Atlanta. Our small carrier roundup includes a review of the MetroPCS service.

As for the phone itself, the LG Motion 4G sports a 1.2-GHz dual-core processor, a 3.5-inch display of unspecified resolution with a Gorilla Glass screen, and a 5MP camera that can capture 1080p video. At $150, it's the cheapest 4G phone available through MetroPCS, and if you buy two MetroPCS 4G LTE smartphones, the company is offering a mail-in rebate on the second one, which could bring the cost of the LG Motion 4G down to $99 when it's purchased as part of a family plan.

The LG Motion 4G and the promotional 4G LTE deal will be available later this week.