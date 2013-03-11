Marvel Comics Makes 700 Digital Comics Available for Free Download

If "The Avengers" left you wanting more last summer, Marvel Comics has a temporary fix. The publisher is offering up 700 individual issues of its most popular comics for free via its digital storefronts.

Up for grabs are first-issue stories spanning much of Marvel’s past and present library of comics. For fans of present stories, there are issue #1’s for "All-New X-Men," "Uncanny Avengers" and "Avengers vs. X-Men." There are also free issues from popular creators like Marvel legend Stan Lee, Chris Claremont (whose comics inspired much of the popular 90’s X-Men cartoon) and "The Avengers" director himself, Joss Whedon.

The free digital comics are available for download in the Marvel Comics mobile app and at Marvel Comics Digital Comics Shop on the Web. The deal ends at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 12.