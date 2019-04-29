Act Fast: 13-inch MacBook Pro Now $400 Off

Now's the time to purchase that MacBook Pro you've been lusting over, but you'll need to act fast. A one-day sale at Best Buy (ending on April 29 at 11:59pm CT) cuts the price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro by up to $400.

Credit: Laptop Mag

Note, this sale is for the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar, which comes with 7th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Iris 640 graphics.

While this model may not be as powerful as the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, it still offers stellar performance, and at a more reasonable price. The non-Touch Bar version also lasts about an hour longer on a charge, according to our battery life testing.

Two different configurations are listed in the Best Buy sale: the base model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, as well as a mid-tier model with 256GB of storage. Both laptops are available in silver or space gray.

MacBook Pro (13-inch) for $999 ($300 off; Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, Iris 640 GPU)

($300 off; Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, Iris 640 GPU) MacBook Pro (13-inch) for $1,099 ($400 off; Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, Iris 640 GPU)

The 13-inch MacBook Pro was one of our favorite laptops of 2017 (we reviewed the Touch Bar version) because of its excellent performance, sleek design, and gorgeous display.

We don't often see MacBook Pro sales outside of the holiday season, so this is a great time to buy if you don't want to wait several more months.