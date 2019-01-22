Awful MacBook Keyboard Flaw Exposed in New Video

The 2018 MacBook keyboard woes keep on coming. This past weekend, a video showcasing a new issue has hit the internet, and leaving a popular tech influencer in serious frustration.

In a video titled "I've got some bad news," Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy explains how his 2018 MacBook Air, which features the revised, third generation Butterfly-switch keyboard design, keeps spitting out two E's when he taps the E key, an annoyance that's driving him insane. That same keyboard design is also used in the new MacBook Pros launched last year.

"You'll be going nuts when this is happening to you," Hilsenteger says as he shows how it happens inconsistently, without any pattern for what triggers it, and that the second E can be inserted at the start of a second word, and twice inside of a single word. He also notes that macOS's auto correct fails to detect this issue.

The Unbox Therapy video, which has been viewed more than 2.3 million times at the time of publishing, includes a screenshot of our previous article on this topic, which collected a series of reports about a bad double space issue, which affected both 2018 MacBook Air and 2018 MacBook Pro units.

These MacBook Pro and MacBook Air keyboards were supposed to be more impervious to failure than previous generations, as iFixit found a membrane layer under the key caps that most expected to protect the switches against debris. The previous failing MacBook keyboards were so rampant that dual class-action lawsuits arose.

In my testing of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air for our reviews, I didn't find such an issue, but Laptop Mag will stay focused on these issues.