Killer Deal: MacBook Air Now $650 Off

It's Labor Day weekend, a great time to look for tech deals. Kicking off the holiday is one discount you can't miss out on: Best Buy is selling the MacBook Air for a whopping $650 off.

The model on sale comes in Space Gray and is well-equipped with a Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Typically selling for $1,799, this decked-out MacBook Air is now just $1,149.

MacBook Air (2018) for $1,150 ($650 off, Core i5 CPU/16GB of RAM/512GB SSD)

Note, this is the 2018 MacBook Air, so you get the redesigned chassis, the gorgeous Retina display and the latest Core i5 Y-series CPU. Apple released a newer model earlier this year, but it's practically identical to the last version apart from having a True Tone display and a slightly different keyboard.

If you don't need so much storage or RAM, Best Buy is selling the base model and 256GB versions for $300 off. That drops the starting price of the MacBook Air down to just $899 when configured with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. You can get 256GB of storage for a total price of $1,099, but we recommend spending an extra $50 for the 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD model we mentioned earlier.

These deals are part of Best Buy's Labor Day sale, so you have only until Monday to make a decision.