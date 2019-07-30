Killer Deal: MacBook Air Now $300 Off

Apple recently discontinued the cheaper MacBook Air, but fear not, because the redesigned model is now heavily discounted and selling for less than $1,000.

Amazon is selling the MacBook Air with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for $949 for the space gray and silver variants and just $929 for the gold. That's a discount of up to $270. If 128GB isn't enough storage, you can save $300 on the 256GB version, which now costs $1,099 (only available in gold).

On sale is the redesigned 2018 version of the MacBook Air, the first of its kind with narrow bezels, a Retina display and eco-friendly aluminum. In our MacBook Air review, we praised the laptop for its attractive design, vivid display and lively speakers. Packing the latest tech, this model also has multiple Thunderbolt 3 ports and Touch ID fingerprint login.

Apple recently launched a 2019 MacBook Air, but we didn't find the new model to be a significant improvement over its predecessor. In fact, little changed besides a lower starting price, which is still higher than what these on-sale models are going for.

Amazon didn't specify when this sale will end, but we wouldn't delay for much longer given that some models are already unavailable.