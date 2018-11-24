Surprise! The New MacBook Air Is Already $130 Off

Apple's new MacBook Air has been available for only a couple of weeks, and now it's on sale.

If you buy the new MacBook Air through B&H, you'll save $130 right now. That means you'll pay $1,069 instead of the full retail price of $1,199.

Buy on B&H

This discount makes buying the MacBook Air as a gift -- or for yourself -- a more tempting option. The starting configuration on sale includes a 1.6-GHz Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. And the sale price applies to all three color options, including Silver, Space Gray and Gold.

In our MacBook Air 2018 review, we appreciated the thinner and lighter design, colorful Retina Display and large and responsive touchpad. You also get booming audio and a handy Touch ID button for logging in. The battery life is also quite good at 9.5 hours. Just don't expect MacBook Pro-level performance.

It's worth noting that MicroCenter is currently selling the new MacBook Air for $200 off, but that sale is in-store only.