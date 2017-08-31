Yoga 920: Lenovo's Flagship 2-in-1 Gets 8th Gen Core, New Bronze Color

Lenovo's high-end consumer 2-in-1 is getting a major upgrade. Today at IFA Berlin, the company unveiled the Yoga 920, a successor to the popular Yoga 910, which is one of the first two Lenovo notebooks to offer an 8th Gen Core Series processor. Starting at $1,329, this 13.9-inch convertible is also available in an attractive new bronze color, while adding far-field microphones that let you use Cortana from up to 4 meters away.

When it launches this October, the Yoga 920 will be available with an Intel 8th Generation Core i5 or Core i7, quad-core processor, potentially a huge improvement over the dual-core processors in the Yoga 910. The 3-pound 2-in-1 will also be available with up to a 4K display, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. It comes standard with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, which can charge the laptop, and a USB 3.0 port.

The Yoga 920 also supports Lenovo's Active Pen 2, a $53 accessory that offers over 4,000 levels of pressure. Lenovo claims that it will get up to 10.5 hours of battery life with its 4K panel and up to 15.5 hours with the standard, 1080p screen.

Lenovo is launching two special Star Wars editions of the Yoga 920, one with an Empire-inspired lid (and matching wallpaper) and the other with a Rebel-themed lid. There's no word yet on pricing or availability for those models.

Lenovo Miix 520

Lenovo also took the wraps off of its Miix 520, which will also launch with an 8th Gen Core Core Series CPU. Starting at $999 in October, this detachable 2-in-1 is an update to last year's Miix 510 and an affordable alternative to Microsoft's Surface Pro.

The Miix 520 will be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, but its 12.2-inch screen will only ship in 1920 x 1080 resolution with no 4K option. The laptop comes standard with an active stylus and far-field microphones for interactive with Cortana from across the room.

Lenovo claims up to 7.5 hours of battery life for the device, which weighs just 1.9 pounds in tablet mode and 2.8 pounds with the keyboard attached. The prior model lasted only 5 hours and 25 minutes on our battery test, which involves continuous surfing over Wi-Fi. However, we loved the Miix 510's attractive design, colorful display and strong performance. So, if the Miix 520 improves on that performance and battery life, it could be a real winner.

Lenovo Yoga 720 (12-inch)

If you liked the Yoga 720 (13-inch) but thought it was just a little too large for your tastes, you're in luck. Lenovo is releasing a 12-inch version of the Yoga 720, which will start at just $649 and a weigh a mere 2.54 pounds. The bend-back 2-in-1 will be available with a 7th Gen Core Series processor (no 8th Gen Core for this model), a 1080p screen, up to 12GB of RAM and up to a 512GB SSD.

The 13-inch Yoga 720 starts at $849 and weighs 2.8 pounds, which is $200 and 0.25 pounds more than its new, 12.5-inch sibling. The Yoga 720 (12-inch) will be available in October.

Image Credits: Andrew Freedman, Laptop Mag for all original photography; Lenovo for the Star Wars Edition photos.

