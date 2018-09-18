Lenovo Flash Sale: Save Up to $300 on 2-in-1s

Lenovo's Yoga convertibles are among the best laptop-tablet hybrids you'll find. Through September 21, the PC manufacturer is taking up to 25 percent off select 2-in-1s including models in its Yoga and Flex lines.

The sale includes one of our favorite 2-in-1s — the 12-inch Yoga 720. Priced at $899.99, it's $300 off, but you can use coupon code "SAV5XTRA" to drop its price further to $854.99. This configuration features a 12.5-inch 1080p multi-touch IPS LCD, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD. The Yoga 720 is a well-built, compact 2-in-1 with a solid fit and finish. It sports a bright, 1080p LCD and great bottom-facing Harman speakers.

If you prefer a 2-in-1 with a current-gen processor, Lenovo also has its Flex 15 2-in-1 for $664.99 after coupon code "SAV5XTRA". It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p multi-touch IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The Onyx Black model has a two-tone look that combined with its aluminum finish gives the laptop an overall classy look. It packs a brilliant display, comfy keyboard, and speedy SSD.

Lenovo's 2-in-1 Flash Sale ends September 21 at 4am ET.